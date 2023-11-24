POTOSI, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 6:00 p.m. in east Potosi Friday. That crash allegedly involved a number of children.

A man on the scene who claimed to be involved in the wreck said his vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 36 when the other vehicle allegedly ran a stop sign on the crossroad, FM 1750, causing his vehicle to spin out of control and the other to flip into the ditch.

He added that multiple children were involved in the wreck and further stated that all occupants seemed to be without serious injury, although KTAB/KRBC has not received official word on their conditions at this time.

KTAB/KRBC reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation for more information and will update as it becomes available.