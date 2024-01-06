ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A single-vehicle crash occurred in southwest Abilene Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 12:55 p.m. on January 6, crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of Southwest Drive for a rollover crash.

As the car came around the curve, it hit an embankment near the intersection of Brookhollow Drive, causing it to flip and slide on the roof for approximately 200 feet.

The vehicle’s driver, who was the only occupant, was not injured. Authorities are considering speed as a factor in the accident.