TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 277 flipped Saturday afternoon on July 1.

Around 2:44 p.m., crews responded to a one-vehicle crash approximately four miles south of View. The driver told officers they saw a deer and swerved to avoid hitting it on the wet road. The vehicle then hit a dirt wall, then flipped.

Taylor County Sheriff and Fire Chief Ricky Bishop told KTAB/KRBC that there does not appear to be any life-threatening injuries. A driver and their dog were in the car at the time of the crash and both are being treated by EMS.

Bishop advised the community to slow down on wet roads and do not swerve to avoid animals.