TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A one-vehicle rollover wreck has occurred between Merkel and Tye on I-20.

On July 6, crews responded to the area of mile marker 274 for a rollover wreck. The driver was transported to a hospital for unknown injuries and no one else was involved.

Officers told KTAB/KRBC that the wreck was caused by the driver failing to maintain a single lane while traveling eastbound on I-20.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Merkel Police Department and DPS were on scene. As of 5:50 p.m., traffic is a little backed up as crews clear the scene.