MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday morning.

On February 11 around 2:00 a.m., Merkel VFD responded to a house fire near the intersection of South 3rd and Haynes Street. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the back of a two-story house, according to a Facebook post from Merkel VFD.

Courtesy of the Merkel Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy of the Abilene Fire Department

Crews made an interior attack on the second floor but had to evacuate due to the heat and the roof collapsing in. Merkel VFD asked for the Abilene Fire Department to bring a ladder truck to help extinguish the fire. Mutual aid came from AFD, Tye VFD, View VFD and Potosi VFD.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. The cause has not been determined and the fire remains under investigation.