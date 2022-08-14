ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business.

According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around 9:30 Sunday morning.

Crews said they arrived to heavy smoke emerging from the doorway of a second-floor room. With help from additional crews, AFD was able to contain the fire to the one room.

Meanwhile, other hotel guests in the surrounding rooms had to be evacuated.

AFD said no occupants were inside the room at the time of the fire, and all were evacuated without injury.

The value of damages were estimated at $10,000. The fire is under investigation.