Roscoe Collegiate ISD students manufacturing 3-D printed medical masks

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Roscoe Collegiate ISD students and faculty are manufacturing 3-D printed medical masks for Abilene Regional Medical Center.

High school and university students are involved in the manufacturing of the medical masks. “This project involves 3-D printing, special modifications, and assembly. The project is spearheaded by one of Roscoe Collegiate’s embedded “Edu” businesses, in this case Roscoe Edu Maker Corporation,” said Greg Wortham Business Partnership Adviser to Roscoe Collegiate ISD.

“Edu Maker CEO Dan Boren teaches Physics and Astronomy for Roscoe Collegiate and Western Texas College. The project will be supervised and completed by Roscoe Collegiate High School students under the direct direction of Roscoe-based University students who are enrolled in West Texas A&M University at the Roscoe Edu Nation U bachelors degree site.”

Edu-Nation is now in mass producing the masks to help alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic.