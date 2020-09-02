Roscoe student gets bachelor’s degree 1 year after graduating high school, leaving college debt free

ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After graduating from Roscoe High School in May of 2019 with her associate’s degree, Amanda Sanchez started full time with West Texas A&M University in the ensuing fall semester.

A year later, she is graduating with her bachelor’s.

Amanda said she didn’t have an interest of going the typical college route.

“I didn’t find any interest of actually going to college on campus because if I would have, I would have mainly focused on my studies,” she said.

West Texas A&M’s P-Tech program allowed Amanda to stay in her home town of Roscoe, at a pace she preferred.

“Instead of having to go to classes, listening to lectures, you get to go at your own pace, take notes,” she said.

Dean of the Continuing Education at Roscoe High School Morgan Martin said the program also covered her books, fees, and basically her whole tuition.

“So not only was she able to get her bachelor’s degree, but she was able to get it with absolutely no debt,” Martin said.

But she’s not done with school just yet.

“I kind of threw out that master’s option, and she was like ‘Let me think about it,’” Martin said. “Then she came back and said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ And so, she just started her master’s program, she’s enrolled in nine hours and Roscoe will pay for that up until May of 2021.”

Amanda says she plans to continue her focus in counseling into her master’s program.