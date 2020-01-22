Roscoe VFD promotes anti-bullying at Sweetwater school

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department promoted anti-bullying Tuesday at a Sweetwater school.

Fifth grader Elijah is the son of one of the chiefs at the department, and his mom says several kids at school were teasing him because they didn’t believe his dad was a firefighter.

Tuesday, firefighters went to school to pick Elijah up in their fire trucks.

His mom said it gave him confidence and he was excited to see his dad and the other firefighters.

She says she’s thankful to be part of a department that supports kids in the community and the anti-bullying movement.