ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department want to remind community members to proceed with caution when driving near a scene.

Roscoe VFD and Sweetwater Fire Department responded to a call involving two vehicles and minor injuries Sunday, November 27. A part of the road was blocked off as the scene was being worked on. During this time, first responders witnessed multiple passing vehicles nearly damage their equipment.

Roscoe VFD made a post on Facebook to remind citizens to slow down and move over if they see red, blue or amber lights on the road. This is not only for the preservation of life-saving equipment, but for the safety for all people on scene.