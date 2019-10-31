Roscoe 4-year-old in hospice care wants candy for ‘last Halloween’

ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The family of a Roscoe 4-year-old in hospice care wants people to send her candy for her ‘last Halloween’.
Maraiha was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in September. She first beat the devastating disease when she was just 18-months-old, but this time, she was given only 6 months to live.
Now, her parents are focused on making her last months as fun and comfortable as possible.
They don’t want to take her out in the cold for trick-or-treating because she could get sick, and they don’t want to lose any more precious time with her.
Instead, they are asking people to bring candy donations to their house in Roscoe – sour candy is Maraiha’s favorite!
Anyone who wants to send candy can mail or deliver it to the following address:
Maraiha
503 Cedar Street
Roscoe, Texas 79545
BigCountryHomepage will have more on Maraiha's story later in the day.
