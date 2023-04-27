ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Roscoe Collegiate CISD student has died after an on-campus incident earlier this week.

Superintendent Guillermo Mancha, Jr. provided the update Wednesday, saying, “our counselors are able to help by providing therapy and strategies to deal with the stages of grief as we mourn the of our beloved child.”

KTAB and KRBC are choosing not to go into any further detail on what happened on-campus Monday, but this article does include a link to previous coverage on the incident.

Mancha’s statement can be read in full below. KTAB and KRBC have also chosen to redact the student’s identity to give the family further privacy as they grieve.

Students, Parents, and Employees:



I am deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of our beloved student, [NAME REDACTED]. [NAME REDACTED] passed at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. Our condolences and prayers are with the family of [NAME REDACTED]. Roscoe Collegiate ISD will continue to open our school in order best service and support our students, employees, and community. RCISD will continue to provide counseling services to our student, families, and employees. Our counselors are able to help by providing therapy and strategies to deal with the stages of grief as we mourn the of our beloved child, [NAME REDACTED]. Counselors will be available to all.



Additionally, please be aware that RCISD has been working with our local faith-based leaders. Our faith-based organizations in Roscoe and Sweetwater are also available for anyone in need of support. Anyone needing more information on how to get in contact with a counselor or a faith-based organization due to this tragic event, may come to our school or may contact us for additional details. If you have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to your principal or to me at (325)766-3629.

Our prayers continue to be with the [NAME REDACTED] family and the entire RCISD community. Services for [NAME REDACTED] are pending at this time.



Gracias



Guillermo Mancha, Jr., Ed. D.

Roscoe Collegiate ISD Superintendent of Schools