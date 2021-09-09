Rose Park Senior Center offering food bank for those 55 and older

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — September is Hunger Action Month, and the Rose Park Senior Center has a senior-focused pantry for people who are at least 55 years old.

In partnership with the Food Bank of West Central Texas (WCT) and the City of Abilene, they are looking to provide food to seniors in the Key City.

Patrick Dembach, director of operations, says more people than ever are in need of food due to the pandemic.

“Blessings have come to the food bank, we’ve been able to secure food. It’s taken time sometimes, but both fresh products, canned and boxed items,” said Dembach.

With the help of donations, Rose Park Senior Center has seen around 200 senior citizens coming in twice a month since they started the pantry in April.

“This has impacted the senior community, who sometimes have difficulty just getting to the food, much less paying for the food, and we’ve made them available to them,” said Dembach.

Food Bank WCT Social Services Coordinator Summer Menchaca hopes that the partnership with the senior center will enhance awareness of the struggles the older population faces.

“I do believe it’s going to be a great thing. We’re just getting the ball rolling on everything so that our senior citizens can have access to food in different places of the town,” said Menchaca.

Bobby Brown, division manager of senior services with the City of Abilene, says he believes giving back to the community is part of his calling.

“To be able to see people lined up down the hallway, it’s just a warm feeling knowing we’re helping people to have food when in other cases they may not be able to,” said Brown.

Food is distributed at Rose Park Senior Center on the first and third Thursday of every month between 11 a.m and 1 p.m.