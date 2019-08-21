Rotan ISD celebrates ‘A’ TEA rating

ROTAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Students in Rotan may have been in school for just a few days, but Wednesday was all about celebrating.

With the school receiving an “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency, district officials decided to reward the students. Wednesday’s celebration was held at the football stadium with bounce houses, music, a water slide, mechanical bull, and even a dunking booth..

“Six years ago we were an IR and an AU school district, and over the last six years we became a straight-A district. It’s just a triumph for Rotan ISD and all the work that our teachers and students put in,” says Rotan Superintendent Greg Decker.

“I was like, ‘OK, we are getting rewarded for our hard work, it’s going to be fun,” said senior Kloe Corn.

Superintendent Decker says that the key to the success at Rotan ISD is getting into the students’ hearts before you can get into their minds.