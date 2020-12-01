Rotan woman killed in rollover crash in Fisher County

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Rotan woman was killed during a rollover crash in Fisher County last week.

Leticia Ramon, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The incident happened at CR 309, 1.3 miles South of Rotan on Friday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Leticia Ramon was on the passenger side of a 2006 Ford Fusion.

The report shows that the vehicle was traveling South on CR 309. “The driver was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road condition, lost control, went into a side skid and rolled over,” said the Texas DPS.

The crash is still under investigation.

LATEST POSTS: