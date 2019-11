‘Rudi the Red-Nosed Dog’ getting treatment in Texas

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A dog that resembles Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will get a second chance at life.

The staff at BARC Animal Shelter in Houston named this chihuahua Rudi because of the red mass on her nose.

Vets think the masses on her face and neck may be cancerous tumors, but the shelter wasn’t equipped for a proper diagnosis or treatment.

On Tuesday, Rudi left the shelter for another rescue group that will be able to get her proper treatment.

BARC says Rudi is very friendly, eats well and seems to be in good shape aside from the masses.

“Rudy was special because nobody had seen something like that enter the shelter with the mass in that situation. She had a great spirit even though she was in that situation,” says Jennifer Barrera, BARC Outreach Manager.

Rudi’s rescuers, Long Way Home Adoptables, are taking in donations to help in the chihuahua’s care, as well as the care of other canines taken in by them.