ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Steven Delano Thomason, was arrested and charged on Monday, with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to a court document, the mother of the four-year-old female victim reported to authorities on March 11, 2023, that her daughter had been sexually abused by her Uncle, Steven Thomason.

The victim claimed that her uncle would approach her when she was laying on her grandmother’s couch before school, asked her to put her mouth on his private part, as well as further described Thomason to touching her privates, an affidavit further states.

Thomason denied any sexual contact during his police interview but agreed to take a polygraph test. According to DPS, Thomason did not comply with the moving and testing requirements, but during a subsequent interview would not call the victim a liar and would later admit the allegations were true, the affidavit states.

Thomason is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.