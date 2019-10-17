Ruling gives Abilene green light to begin design work for downtown hotel

ABILENE, Texas (News Release)​ — The Texas Comptroller’s office has issued a favorable Private Letter Ruling to the City of Abilene for the building of a convention center headquarters hotel in Downtown Abilene.

With the certainty that the city will receive state revenues for the payment of bonded indebtedness to construct the hotel and associated convention center facilities, the city is ready to execute a Master Development Agreement with hotel developer, GarfieldPublic/Private LLC.

The public is invited to attend the Downtown Hotel Master Development Agreement signing ceremony on ​Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, located at 102 Cedar Street​.

After the Master Development Agreement is signed, design work for the Downtown Hotel will begin, and take approximately 6-9 months to complete.

City property on the west side of the 500 block of Cypress Street has been cleared as the projected site of the Downtown Hotel.

Additionally, the Abilene Convention Center Hotel Development Corporation has entered into a franchise agreement with Hilton Hotels for a DoubleTree by Hilton full-service convention hotel.