Rural brushfire in Eula prompts community fire safety warning

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a brushfire over the weekend, the Eula Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD) asked residents to clearly mark underground structures in case of an emergency.

The Clyde Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) assisted the EVFD Saturday, in putting out a brushfire in rural Eula before any structures were harmed.

“Thank you Clyde Volunteer Fire Department for the assistance, without your help this could have been more than a few acres of grass burned,” Chief Roy Galinak with the EVFD said in a recent Facebook post.

The EVFD raised its fire danger meter to “extreme” Saturday afternoon, before the blaze.

Chief Galinak also took to Facebook to address lingering concerns from Saturday’s brushfire.

Area residents are asked to mark any septic systems at your home or business. In the event of a fire, Chief Galinak advised that if they are not marked, the fire trucks, weighing between five and 15 tons, may run over and crush your septic system.

Chief Galinak also asks residents to mark any underground structures, like storm shelters, so that it may also remain intact.