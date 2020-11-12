Rural internet access, school funding, and COVID-19 relief: State Rep. Stan Lambert prepares for 87th legislative session

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KBRC)- Internet access has been a constant struggle for rural towns across America, and Stan Lambert, recent election winner of Texas House Representative for District 71, says he wants to address that issue here in the Abilene area.

“We’ve got to make sure that broadband expansion occurs all over the state,” said Lambert. “We’re a large state as you know so it’s difficult when you’ve got so many areas of the state that really are uncovered.”

Across Texas there are about 450,000 thousand homes that do not have broadband services, and of that number – 380,000 are rural homes.

“There’s a lot of talk about 5G and making sure that 5G is availability to everyone – well I just want to make sure that we have some level of G available for to every Texan,” said Lambert.

In 2019 the Texas House unanimously passed House Bill 3, which gave 11 billion dollars to education – 6 Billion of it to public schools, benefiting Lambert’s district.

“The challenge for us is going to be to maintain or sustain that same level or a very, very close level of that funding because it really has made a tremendous impact before COVID-19 on our education system,” said Lambert.

Impact like providing 20-percent raises for some teachers in District 71.

And, Lambert wants similar strides for rural health care because in the past 2-3 years, he says over 20 rural hospitals have closed.

“I think it’s time that we talk about whether there’s maybe some ways we can access those federal dollars were currently leaving on the table to make sure that those rural communities have access to the resources that they so direly need,” said Lambert.

Lambert also recognizes that people still need financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he hopes for another care package for Texans.

“Getting those people back to work, making sure that small businesses are protected, giving the resources they need to stay afloat, that’s going to be very important as well,” said Lambert.

