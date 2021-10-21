RV fire knocks out cable, fiber optics lines in North Abilene alley

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A recreational vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon and knocked out a fiber optics and cable line in North Abilene.

Officials at the scene near the 4600 block of State Street say a person towed the RV to their house only for it to catch fire in the alley when they tried to start it.

The recreational vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and knocked out a fiber optics line and a cable line, officials say.

A nearby shed was threatened by the flames but the fire did not reach any other buildings.

There were no reported injuries, according to officials at the scene.