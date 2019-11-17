Sacred Heart Church selling tamales to build new handicap accessible parish

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and if you’re a Texan you know this tradition well…

Teaming up this morning to make a tasty holiday dish. A group of women has been making tamales for the past four days, the members have been wrapping pork in cornflour, known as masa.

“It makes you feel really good. You know that people are willing to give their time and make sacrifices for the church and all the ministries,” said Anna Monsivaiz, president of women sacred heart.

Every tamale they sell goes towards their goal of building a new parish that is more handicap accessible.

Those interested in buying some hot and ready tamales are welcome to contact the Sacred Heart Church.