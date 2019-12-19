Safety City has served the Big Country for nearly 40 years

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-Since the 1980s, kids from across the Big Country have taken one day of school to learn to about traffic safety, visiting a miniature town called Melvin Martin’s Safety City.

The town welcomes roughly 7,000 students each year from the region to learn the rules of being a bicyclist, pedestrian and “driver.” The program lets students drive small go-carts using hand-signals to navigate through the town.

The non-profit organization has grown significantly since it first opened its gates, adding new programming, buildings and sponsors each year.

Merkel mom and safety city graduate Esther Gallegos attended the visit to Safety City to support her youngest daughter Natalia. She shared her favorite moments as she watched her three children visit the tiny town.

“Everybody looks forward to the cars,” said Gallegos.”You got to get a little driver’s license at the end and you got to keep it at the end. “

Gallegos said she is also impressed with the fire safety program which was added back in the early 2000s.

“The evacuation for your house when there’s a fire–I love that,” said Gallegos. “I don’t remember it in that much detail now that my kids have gone through it or when I was little, so it’s really grown, and there’s more education in that part.”

Steve Blockenfeld has seen thousands of children come through safety city’s program since he was first hired in 2009. He said these safety reminders are not only meant for 3rd grade students.

“We tell them when they go home, please teach your little brothers and sisters what you learned here today, because we’d like to see them in third grade, and also remind your parents and older siblings what they learned here too because they might forget,” said Blockenfeld.



