It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Last year’s Christmas at Safety City was a huge success and the Abilene Fire Department would like to continue the tradition of making every year more successful than the previous year. This year’s event looks to be even larger as AFD anticipates increased expectations after such a successful 2021. The Abilene Fire Department, the Abilene Police Department, and the Kiwanis Club of Abilene have committed to making this public event one of the largest Christmas events that is available free of charge.

“Night of Lights” will be open to the public December 8th – 10th, 15th – 17th, 22nd and 23rd. On these days Safety City will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to walk through Safety City’s 4 acre property decorated in lights, which includes: Instagram moments, Santa on a 1926 American LaFrance vintage fire engine, Free Admission, Free Hot Chocolate, Cookies and Family Friendly Fun!

Night of Lights at Safety City

Melvin Martin Center for Children’s Safety

2601 S 7th St.

December 8th – 10th, 15th – 17th, and 22nd – 23rd

6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Free Admission

abilenefiredepartment.org