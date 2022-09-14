ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For 41 years and counting, Safety City in Abilene has provided road safety education to thousands of Big Country Students. The child-sized educational facility opened its gates to Wylie third-graders Wednesday morning, where they learned about traffic, bike and pedestrian safety.

Sergeant Marc Couch with the Texas Department of Public Safety told KTAB/KRBC Safety City is a generational tool that’s utilized and loved by many.

“Safety city is a legend in itself. Not only in the Abilene area, but all the surrounding counties that come here. Day-to-day, they see people come in to Safety City who are second and third generations of people who have been through this program,” Sgt. Couch explained. “Loved it as children, love it as adults, loving it now as grandparents – in some cases. It’s definitely a legacy to itself, and a very important project for the city of Abilene.”

Check out these shots at Safety City’s 41st season opening:

Since October 1981, the Melvin Martin Center for Children’s Safety (best locally known as: Safety City) has provided Abilene students in grades one through three the following trainings: Bicycle safety, pedestrian safety, fire prevention and stranger awareness.

Safety City hosts classes throughout the school year at its facility, located at 2601 South 7th Street.