TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Fourth of July night sky is going to be a little less bright in Taylor County this year, since the Commissioners Court passed an order restricting the sale and use of certain fireworks.

According to a county alert, the sale of aerial fireworks will be restricted due to fire danger. The good news is it only applies to aerial fireworks and other fireworks, like sparklers or smoke balls, will still be able to be purchased.

Aerial fireworks are defined as ‘skyrockets with sticks’ and other items classified as ‘rockets’ or ‘missiles.’

To ignite fireworks, fire suppression materials and private landowner approval will be required. Fireworks will not be allowed to be lit on County roads or rights of way.

This areal firework ban will not affect the Abilene Zoo’s 15th Annual Firework Spectacular, which will be held Sunday, July 3.

According to the Order Prohibiting the Sale and Use of Aerial Fireworks, celebrators not in compliance with the order can be fined up to $500.

Commissioners did have the option restrict the sale of all fireworks because of the Disaster Declaration during the Mesquite Heat fire in May, but ultimately decided against that order.