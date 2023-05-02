ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Salute to Small Business luncheon Tuesday, in recognition of National Small Business Week. Throughout the luncheon, many of Abilene’s small businesses were spotlighted for various accolades including New Business of the Year, Family-Owned Business of the year, and more.

The 2023 Salute to Small Business luncheon began with words from Mike Dunnahoo with Star Auto Group and Laura Moore, Chamber Chair for The Grace Museum. Award presentations from the Chamber were made by KTAB’s Joni McKinnon. Awards from Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) were presented by David Smith, Calvin Davis, and Patrick Alcorn.

Chamber awards

2023 New Business of the Year – Peacock Patio

2023 Small Business Community Investment Award – My Emergency Room 24/7 +Urgent Care

2023 Small Business Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Josh Rader

2023 Family-Owned Business of the Year – Ingram Cleaners

SBDC awards

Small Business Persons of the Year (Abilene Area) – R. Kyle Johnson & Terry Stewart with Betty Rose’s Little Brisket

Regional Exporter of the Year (South-Central Region Area) – Hartmann’s Inc., Pat Hartmann

Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year – Myron Pullum, Veteran’s Business Outreach Center

Top 7 (A) Lender of the Year (Abilene Area) – Tammy Barton, First Bank Texas

Top 504 Lender of the Year (Abilene Area) – Jason Bigham, Capital CDC

From KTAB, KRBC, Telemundo, and BigCountryHomepage.com, we want to wish all winners and honorees a big congratulations!