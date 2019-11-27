Salvation Army concerned over quality of items being left for donation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — There are rising concerns at the Salvation Army as donations coming in are seeming more like trash.

Leaders say people have been leaving items at their donation bins that should really be thrown away.

Officers say they’re happy to repurpose items that still have value, but worn out or broken items are not useful for clients or the Salvation Army store.

“Basically illegal dumping, and people dropping stuff after hours that we can’t even sell, and I feel like sometimes people use us as the illegal dump zone rather than taking their trash to the dump,” says Captain Joshua McKain.

The Salvation Army encourages the community to keep donating usable items during business hours.