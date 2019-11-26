Salvation Army installs new kitchen equipment thanks to United Way donation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Salvation Army has a new kitchen.

They received the new equipment through a donation from the United Way of Abilene to replace the old equipment which is used to serve hundreds of meals each week to the people seeking help.

The mobile canteen has been used while the remodeling was done, but that’s complete, so the work is being done inside the building on Butternut Street again.

“To open it up and to have it so clean and so fresh, and give it a bright, nice look so that people come in they feel like they’re at a place that’s more homey instead of institutional, and to be able to prepare meals for hungry people,” says Captain Rachel McKain, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army.

The United Way of Abilene made a $20,000 donation to help complete the kitchen.