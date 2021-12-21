Salvation Army memorial service honors deaths of 10 homeless neighbors

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tuesday night 10 candles were lit inside the newly opened chapel at the Salvation Army, each flame symbolizing one of the 10 lives lost to homelessness on the streets of Abilene this year.

The memorial service was done in solidarity with similar services across the nation on the winter solstice, also known as the longest night of the year.

The West Texas Homeless Network organized the evening’s memorial, outgoing President Mary Cooksey says it’s of the utmost importance to honor the 10 late neighbors with dignity.

“We are drawing attention to the fact that every life is worth being respected and honored and that we are paying attention to this and that we can do better as a community,” said Cooksey.

The goal of the 25 organizations in the West Texas Homeless Network is to eradicate these preventable deaths, says Cooksey, one of which happened during the February freeze – the identity of that person still unknown.

Abilene and Taylor County in the recent past have been honored for reaching “functional zero” levels of homelessness for the veteran and chronically homeless population. Those achievements are inspiring, Cooksey says, fueling the passion for those working to end homelessness for all.

“We know that homelessness can be solved,” said Cooksey. “We have a collision of systems that aren’t working and so we believe us as organizations can come together and make those barriers go away.”