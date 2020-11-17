Salvation Army of Abilene needs food supplies for annual Thanksgiving dinner

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Salvation Army of Abilene is asking for some food supply donations ahead of their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

After serving more than 1,000 meals last year, he nonprofit will serve their Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m. at 1726 Butternut Street on Thanksgiving Day, but will need a few things first.

According to a news release issued by the Salvation Army, they are in need of the following:

Turkeys (we need 75 more)

Instant mashed potatoes (still need enough to feed 700 people)

Stuffing (still need enough to feed 700 people)

Green Beans (still need about 100 cans)

Cranberry Sauce (need 40 cans)

Rolls (we still need about 600 rolls)

Desserts (need about 60 more desserts)

The Canteen (Mobile Kitchen) will be delivering meals (with the help of volunteers) to the vulnerable in our community. We will start at Royal Inn at 10:45 a.m.

Don’t feel like cooking? We will be serving our Thanksgiving Meal for those who stay with us, from 11:00 a.m – 12:15 p.m. at 1726 Butternut Street.

If anyone from the community would like a meal, there will be a drive-thru meal distribution from 11:00 a.m – 12:15 p.m. in the roundabout area between the buildings at the back of 1726 Butternut Street. Entrance can be made into the parking lot from Poplar Street.