Salvation Army unveils “Emotional and Spiritual Care Hotline” amid Coronavirus concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Salvation Army has established a place anyone affected by COVID-19 can call for emotional and spiritual support.

“The Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) Hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CST), seven days a week at (844) 458-HOPE (4673). A team of ESC specialists made up of Salvation Army Officers and trained employees, are available to help callers.”

According to the Salvation Army, the goal is to offer assistance to people with worry or undue stress due to the pandemic. Callers will find people ready to listen to their concerns and pray with them.

“Our goal is to give people an opportunity to connect with someone who will hear their story and concerns. We hope to offer a calming presence in the midst of circumstances none of us has ever experienced before,” said Captain Joshua McKain. “The Salvation Army wants people to know they are not alone and that even though we might not be able to meet them face to face, we care, want to listen and are as close as a phone call.”

If needed, callers will be referred to additional helpful resources when possible.

Immediate physical needs in the community such as provision of food, shelter and clothing vouchers also will continue to be addressed by local Salvation Army locations during this crisis throughout Texas and the nation.

“The Salvation Army is here to help during this time of heightened need, said Captain Joshua McKain. We understand physical needs are just one aspect of this. We also want people to know we are here – trained and ready – to pray with and encourage them throughout this crisis.”

To contribute to The Salvation Army’s ongoing efforts in your community, please visit give.salvationarmytexas.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or mail a check to 1726 Butternut Street, Abilene TX 79602.