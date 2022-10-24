SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for three counts of evading arrest or detention causing death and three counts of second-degree manslaughter for his involvement in a 2021 crash that killed three children.

Antonio Jose Gonzales was charged after leading police on a chase at speeds of up to 86 miles per hour until he ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle in the intersection of Ave. N. and South Bryant Blvd. Three children, all passengers in Gonzales’ vehicle, died from injuries they sustained in the crash.

On October 19, 2022, a Tom Green County jury found Gonzales guilty on all six counts. On October 21, 2022, the jury imposed the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count. According to court documents, Gonzales will serve each sentence concurrently.