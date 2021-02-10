San Angelo water issue likely due to chemicals from backflow

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Officials in a West Texas city said Wednesday that a business with a malfunctioning backflow preventer — or none at all — is believed to have allowed chemicals to taint its water system.

On Monday, some San Angelo residents reported that their tap water smelled like mothballs.

The city then issued an advisory that no one should drink, bathe or wash their hands with the water.

Officials Wednesday said preliminary results found benzene, acetone and naphthalene in the water, but they’re still trying to determine what business might be the source.

Some residents were told Tuesday that they could resume using their tap water.