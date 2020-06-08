Live Now
San Antonio Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Runnels County

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A San Antonio man died in a one-vehicle crash in Runnels County reported Monday morning.

Gustavo Donjuan, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sergeant F. Biddle from DPS, the vehicle, a 2007 Ford Pickup, was traveling north on SH 153 where the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle traveled to the left, then back to the right. Vehicle went into a side skid, into a barrow ditch, and rolled over,” said Sergeant F. Biddle in the preliminary crash report.

The crash is still under investigation.

