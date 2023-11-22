COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A San Antonio man died in a two-vehicle crash on US 67 just outside of Valera Tuesday morning.

According to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Phillip Mayfield, 48, of San Antonio was driving a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup west along US 67 when he collided with another driver headed east.

The other driver was operating a 1999 Freightliner towing a 2009 semi-trailer.

Texas DPS reported that Mayfield drove into the wrong side of the roadway in a no-passing zone, and hit the semi-trailer truck.

Coleman’s Texas Highway Patrol (THP) investigated this crash, and Mayfield was pronounced dead just after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the semi-trailer truck was taken to a hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

No further information on this crash has been released. The crash was investigated by THP – Coleman and assisted by THP Brownwood and Comanche.