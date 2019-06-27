San Saba Sheriff, deputies resign after ‘difference of opinion’

SAN SABA, Texas (KSAN/KLST) – The San Saba police chief and county judge have some extra duties after the resignations of their sheriff and two deputies.

According to County Judge Byron Theodosis, Chief Deputy Jeff Dunlop and Deputy Eric Bachelor were having a “difference of opinion” with Sheriff Matt Boswell late Friday night. This resulted in the resignations of Dunlop and Bachelor, which were accepted.

This event was set to be discussed during the San Saba Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday morning. However as the resignations were discussed during the meeting, Boswell stated he would not be able to continue serving as sheriff. This resulted in Boswell’s resignation, which was accepted.

In the meantime, San Saba Police Chief Ray Riggs has offered to assist in covering the law enforcement duties of the Sheriff’s Office. This was met with the approval of the San Saba City Council and city manager. Judge Theodosis tells FOX44 he will be assisting with the administrative duties of the Sheriff’s Office, as well.

These assists will be in effect until July 9, when applications and resumés of candidates will be accepted to fill the remainder of the unexpired sheriff term. Theodosis says applicants will be reviewed and someone will be appointed until the 2020 election, where there will be a new sheriff elected.