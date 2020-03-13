Sandefer family asks to have name removed from HSU buildings, pledges to pay for potential legal action

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A prominent family in the Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) community is requesting that their name be removed from all buildings on the campus.

In a letter to the HSU Board of Directors, Jeff Sandefer says he, his father’s widow, and his sister would like to have their family name removed from all buildings and would like to relocate his great-grandfather’s remains to “a more suitable resting place.”

Sandefer says he believes HSU is “headed for financial and spiritual bankruptcy” as a result of “poor leadership, unwise financial decisions and a disregard for HSU faculty, students and alumni” the letter states.

In the letter, Sandefer says his great-grandfather, Prexy Sandefer, would be proud of the faculty and students, “he would be embarrassed by its low graduation rates, abysmal starting salaries for graduates and acceptance of almost any student, as long as he or she is able to qualify for a student loan.”

Sandefer says 64% of the faculty and 550 alumni have declared “no confidence” in President Eric Bruntmyer and the board.

Finally, Sandefer says he pledges financial support “for legal actions by any member of the HSU community who has been or will be wronged or wishes to contact regulators or accreditors with their concerns.”

BigCountryHomepage.com reached out to HSU, who had no comment.

The full letter reads as follows: