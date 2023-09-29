SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Santa Anna Police Department (SAPD) is asking the community to help locate a woman who allegedly kidnapped a young boy from school recently.

According to a Facebook post from the SAPD, a 6-year-old boy was taken from his school without permission by 35-year-old Irene Henandez. Police say she was seen driving a cream colored 4-door sedan with a sunroof on school security footage.

The boy’s father reportedly showed documentation that he has ‘sole conservatorship’ of the 6-year-old. Multiple agencies and a Texas Ranger are assisting in locating both Hernandez and the child.

Hernandez was not described as a parent in her Attempt to Locate flyer, but as ‘Non Custodial Kidnapping.’ She is described as 5 feet 7 inches in height, with black hair and brown eyes. No description was released for the kidnapped boy.

“The investigation is ongoing and concerns for the child’s welfare grows,” wrote SAPD.