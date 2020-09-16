Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Dept. upholds tradition of working with family

SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 6-year-old child behind the wheel of a fire truck is not something you see every day.

“If he had his choice, he’d be there every time the tone drops,” said the 6-year-old’s father, Terry Taylor, Jr.

You could say the unusual has been somewhat of a tradition for the Taylor family though, and it all started with Terry Taylor, Jr. and his father.

“He [Terry Taylor Jr.] was probably 4, 5 whenever we first came back from Germany out of the army and started making fire calls,” said Terry Taylor, Sr.

The two, Terry Jr. and Terry Sr., are still working side by side at the Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department.

“As a kid, it’s lights and sirens, and then you could actually see helping people, save property, lives, and just something I always wanted to do,” said Taylor, Jr.

The father/son duo aren’t the only ones following in the family business at the department.

“[We have] two father/sons and one father/daughter,” said Taylor, Sr.

“That’s basically what Santa Anna is, just a bunch of families that have instilled into their kids years ago that this is, doing community service, fire department, whatever it is, is what we’re supposed to be doing,” said Earl Ellis, who is part of the father/daughter duo at the station.

It’s a bond that extends beyond just battling the flames together, and one that these six hope will pave the way for the next generation.