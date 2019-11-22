Santa to arrive at Mall of Abilene Friday evening

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Santa Claus is on his way to the Key City.

Jolly Old Saint Nick will arrive at the Mall of Abilene Friday evening.

Santa is set to arrive at 6 p.m. at the El Chico Cafe entrance and will parade through the mall to his winter home at Woodland Friends.

Entertainment from the piano man Mike Schuler, Texas Tornadoes Line Dance Group and Ravens Youth Cheerleading Squad are on the schedule.

Also, free goodies will be given out to the first 50 children attending.

Santa will be in his village outside of the women’s Dillards throughout the holiday season.