ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For children and families going through hard times, the holidays can provide some relief from life’s complex realities. Many of those families have already sent their wish lists to the KTAB Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive. While a Christmas wish is a powerful thing, sometimes it takes the help of a whole community to make them come true.

“Most of the kids have not had what I would call a traditional Christmas,” said Ben Richey Boys Ranch Vice President of Family Services Mashelle Ancell.

The Boys Ranch and The Noah Project are just two of the organizations whose clients benefit from this program. Ancell added that while they try to teach the children about the true meaning of Christmas, being able to put some presents on the tree can help the kids and parents find some hope in a dark hour.

“If they could see the faces of those kids, they would realize that it’s worth every penny,” Ancell said.

Noah Project Executive Director Alana Jeter said programs like this can show the community’s support to families that may have difficulty seeing past their situation. Kids and teens can feel that there is good around them and imagine a brighter future.

“Little tiny kids that are writing a letter to Santa with the greatest wish that everything will come true. And then you see the older kids have a little bit of hesitation because they know that their lives are disrupted,” Jeter shared.

While the kids are the ones getting the presents, parents receive just as much in peace of mind. Jeter recalled a previous year in which one child had asked for a Harry Potter Lego set, which might sound like a small request, but that child’s mother was profoundly touched to be able to provide it.

“These moms may have saved all year to get that perfect Harry Potter gift that their kids wanted for Christmas. And then fled in the middle of the night… That’s exactly what he wanted, and the mom knew she couldn’t provide, so when she walked in the room where we had the gifts set up that we had picked up, and immediately burst into tears. Because she could get that gift that her child wanted,” Jeter recalled.

These small acts of kindness are a window into a caring community and a reminder that while times may be tough, there is good in the world.

“Knowing that the community cares, knowing that people care enough to support them at this time is… It’s huge,” Jeter shared.

To get involved, you can bring an unwrapped toy to the KTAB station at 4510 South 14th Street in Abilene. There are also drop-off locations at the following businesses:

Low Law Firm – 7242 Buffalo Gap Road

Junk Warehouse – 3520 North 6th Street

Abilene Indoor Gun Range – 1309 Ben Richey Drive

KTAB staff will be at the southside Walmart at 3324 Catclaw Drive from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, to receive donations in person.