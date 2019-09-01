Saturday, August 31: Temperatures settle into the mid to upper 90s for the Labor Day Weekend. Hurricane Dorian intensifies in the Atlantic Ocean and eastern seaboard prepares for landfall.

Saturday, August 31: Temperatures settle into the mid to upper 90s for the Labor Day Weekend.

Tonight, low temperatures will near 72-74 degrees.

Sunday, we can expect sunny skies and high temperatures to reach 95-97 degrees, with winds from the southeast 5-10mph.

Hurricane Dorian, currently a category 4 hurricane with 150mph winds intensifies and remains in the Atlantic Ocean and eastern seaboard prepares for landfall.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

