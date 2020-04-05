Saturday Evening Forecast: On and off again rain chances as we introduce the month of April.

APRIL, 4TH 2020

Tonight: we will see some fog start to develop as an inversion takes place increase the air temperatures as opposed to decreasing. Expect temperatures in the upper 40’s with generally calm winds.

Tomorrow: Blessed Palm Sunday Big Country! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s. Expect to see conditions of patchy fog dissipate through the morning hours into your Sunday. Still holding on to a 20% rain chance for those towards the southeastern counties, with winds out of the south-south east.

Future Discussion: Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of the big country under general thunderstorms heading into your Monday. However, on the severe weather scale that is not in the 1-5 ranks. Expect to see some passing showers on and off through the big country. Temperatures will rise to a peak on Wednesday before a cold front blows through, knocking temperatures way down. Make sure to protect your plants, pipes and pets, and as always wash your hands.