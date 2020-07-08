Saturday protest planned in Abilene in honor of murdered Ft. Hood Soldier

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Organizers in Abilene are planning a driving protest this Saturday afternoon demanding justice for Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, 20.

The protest will begin at 5 p.m. at the Abilene Police Department. Organizers say those attending will remain in their cars and will follow along the protest path in their vehicles.

Alisha Gamez is one of the organizers of the protest and says the event aims to offer support to Guillen’s family as well as military members that could be struggling with harassment during their service.

“Soldiers need to feel safe and they need to know that if anything happens they have the United States civilian world standing for them,” said Gamez.

Red Alpha Custom Prints is making yard signs and banners with Guillen’s military picture on them ahead of the protest. Owner Ruben Esalona says to call the business at (325) 338-1126 or message his business on Facebook to order a sign.