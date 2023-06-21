BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A row of houses sits along Center Avenue just before entering downtown Brownwood. These homes, affectionately known as the ‘three sisters,’ have a longstanding history in the community. One of the two owned by Howard Payne University has been at the center of public controversy over the last few months.

“As soon as new came of the Harrison house, I was kinda the first one here and I came and I sat in my truck and just looked across at it… If we lose this sister I’m truly not sure what direction we’re headed as a community. It’s an important time in our town’s history,” expressed Brownwood native and local business owner Matthew McCrane.

Event organizers pose in front of Harrison House with recovered yearbooks

HPU has stated plans to raise and move the home to a new location and shared in an interview that new student housing may be the new use of the land, though it is not known for sure what the land would be used for.

This has drawn outcry from a vocal minority in the community and the ‘Save Harrison House’ movement held a public rally on Tuesday to make their voices known.

“I think you can be very supportive of HPU as we have been in the past… But we can still disagree on a decision such as this,” said event organizer and Brownwood native Liz McCrane.

The Harrison House was built in 1895 by former Brownwood Mayor C.H Bencci, who served as mayor from 1905 to 1907. The home was then purchased by G.N. Harrison in 1909. A Harrison lived in the home for the next 82 years. HPU acquired the home in December of 1991 and used it mainly as office space.

While the home is on the property owned by HPU, citizens argue that it has a much more profound and historical connection to the city itself. They are asking HPU to leave the home where it has stood for the last 125 years and have gained the support of the noted Texas Historical and Cultural Foundation Preservation Texas.

“Decisions that’s good for Howard Payne may not be good for Brownwood, but a decision that’s good for Brownwood will always be good for Howard Payne,” said business owner Don Morelock.

Though some are outspoken about their distaste for the university’s plan, business owners and community members like Matthew and Liz McCrane shared many have seen backlash from other community members that see their disapproval as being in opposition to the university itself.

“We are not here to bully Howard Payne, we are not here to be mean-spirited, though emotions are high. We are here as Americans taking advantage of our wonderful first amendment right to gather and protest,” Morelock said.

While the home would be moved and not destroyed, the McCranes added that they are wary of any movement at all due to past endeavors with historical properties by the university, as well as newfound historic artifacts that were allegedly thrown out.

The vacant lot that sits across Austin Street, just opposite the Harrison house, was once home to the Bartholomew house. An old home that was torn down by HPU.

“HPU said they had plans for that property, but it’s been vacant since 2014, so it doesn’t make us feel very hopeful,” Liz McCrane explained.

Matthew stated in his rally speech that he found HPU yearbooks dating as far back as 1910 thrown away in a dumpster nearby the Harrison house after the plans were announced.

Rally attendee reads through a recovered yearbook

Event organizers are calling on others who may have been silent up to this point to speak up for Harrison House and make their feelings known.

“So Brownwood. Our little sister the Harrison house is crying out. Do you see me? Do you see her Brownwood? Brownwood is she lovely? Brownwood is she beautiful?” Morelock said to the crowd.

KTAB/KRBC has not been in contact with Howard Payne University in relation to this story.