ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been rideshare driving for seven years. It gives her some cash in her pocket, but she said she does it to get out of the house and talk to people. But scammers don’t typically care about another person’s bills that need to be paid nor their need for social interaction, and it really becomes scary when accompanied by the feeling of imminent danger.

For the sake of anonymity, we’re calling this Abilene woman “Jane Doe.”

“I get out of the house, I’m not watching reruns, and I’m getting to talk to new people… You don’t know anything about these people, and they get in and they act like they’re your best friend. I guess it’s therapy, right?” Doe pondered.

So-called anonymity can be a double-edged sword, as Doe discovered on January 2 when, after a long day of driving, she accepted a ride request just before midnight. She arrived to her designated pick-up location, as instructed by Lyft, along Pine Street in Downtown Abilene to meet her farer.

“Anyone that knows that area knows it’s dark… I felt off when I first got there and there were no lights, and I didn’t see anyone,” described Doe.

The person requesting the Lyft ride requested a phone call, to which Doe obliged. She told KTAB/KRBC the person on the other end of the line quickly made it clear that he had much more than a friendly conversation in mind. She called it a confusing experience, the likes of which she had never been through in her seven years of rideshare driving.

“First thing they said was ‘cancel the ride. This is the Lyft team,'” Doe began to detail how a man on the opposite line impersonated a Lyft representative.

This scammer purportedly claimed there had been a complaint that Doe didn’t look like her profile photo, and she needed to immediately send a photo of herself next to her driver’s license to clear up the issue. She continued, “I said, ‘what? Who is this, what’s going on?’ I had been driving all week and now all of the sudden just before payday, I’m getting a message saying, ‘it’s not you, we’re not going to pay you.’ Well, I don’t want to lose my paycheck.”

Fearing the deactivation of her account and forfeiture of her week’s profits, Doe complied. She told the man she would have to go where there was better light to take the photo. Not-so-shockingly, he tells her she is not to leave the location. That was red flag number one for Doe.

“I told him that I would pull over across the street under the lights… And he said, ‘if you move your vehicle, then we will suspend your account,’ is what he said,” attested Doe.

Tired and confused, she was right where the scammer wanted her, quickly falling victim to a common scam tactic, according to Abilene Better Business Bureau (BBB) president, John Riggins.

“There’s a lot of different scams out there where people are trying to impersonate companies and get you to put your guard down based on that,” Riggins warned.

Scammers often use urgency and fear of immediate consequence to play off of people’s fears and keep them from thinking too long about whether the person they’re with is really who they claim to be, “The burden of proof is on them to do that before you give any level of cooperation to them,” said Riggins.

After a barrage of phone calls from multiple different numbers, the man told Doe he would need to confirm her last two bank transactions to verify her identity. Doe told KTAB/KRBC she was not in her right state of mind at that time, and again complied. Not so soon after, she realized that by logging into her account, she had given him everything he wanted.

“I lost my Lyft card, bank accounts, and had to cancel everything,” Doe attested.

After a bit of contemplation, she said she got suspicious enough to take action. She had already called an unavailable Lyft, then quickly went to her bank account to withdraw all her money before anyone else could get to it. About three days later, she said Lyft reissued her account with added privacy precautions.

Still, Doe’s concern persists for her fellow drivers who may fall victim. She added others may have more than just money to worry about.

“If I had been sitting in that area and they had a group of guys jump me and steal my vehicle… Human trafficking can work just as easy. They know you’re alone; they know they’ve got you in a dark place and nobody’s around. Think about the situation,” cautioned Doe.

Doe told KTAB/KRBC she’s been in contact with the Abilene Police Department, which recommended she file a case with the Abilene FBI office. In the meantime, BBB Scam Tracker is a good tool for locals to heed, and even report ongoing scams in the area as well as test the legitimacy of potential scams.