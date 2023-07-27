ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene issued a scam warning to residents Thursday afternoon after a ‘significant increase’ of calls about an impersonator claiming to be from the Abilene Water Utilities Department telling customers their service is at risk.

According to a press release from the city, the scammers are coercing customers via telephone calls to send money through money transferring apps like Venmo, PayPal, CashApp, and more. If these customers refuse, the impersonator tells them their water will be cut off.

Priscilla Rayford, Division Manager of the Customer Service Center for the Water Department, emphasized that the department never directly demands payment from customers through phone calls. “Our primary mode of contact is through water bills,” she stated. “On specific occasions, like when we notify customers of our annual Water Quality Report, we might send an email. However, we never make calls demanding money.”

Most importantly, though, the water department does not take payments through these third-party cash apps. “The department also does not employ text messages to demand payments from its customers,” the release added.

If you’ve gotten a call about an immediate payment for your water service at the Abilene Water Utilities Department, don’t make that payment. However, if you are worried about your bill, you can call the water department’s customer service line at (325) 676-6405.