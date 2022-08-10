TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) issued a scam warning Wednesday, after receiving multiple reports of someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy over the phone.

According to a Facebook post from TCSO, the impersonator will demand money from Taylor County residents and businesses, and tell the call recipients that they will be arrested if they do not pay.

This, of course, is a scam. The TCSO said it will never call you and demand money in exchange of avoiding jail time.