BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Ballinger bank issued a scam warning for its customers Thursday, in connection to a text message alleging it was from the bank.

In a Facebook post from the First National Bank of Ballinger (FNBB), the bank warned customers that it would never sent a text, email or call requesting response, let alone account information.

FNBB said the bank would only provide information about account activity through email or text alerts that its customers consent to beforehand.

The bank issued this screenshot of a text message as an example:

First National Bank of Ballinger via Facebook (Jul. 2022): Ballinger bank issues warning about text scam targeting customers

“Scammers are attacking hard again. Please be diligent,” the post read.

It continued as such:

The Bank DOES NOT know your password to your internet banking or pin number to your debit card. We will NEVER call you and ask you to provide any of that information or to change your password.

The bank encourages all to verify with the bank if you may be unsure about someone contacting you, with claims to be with FNBB.

If suspicious, you can contact a bank representative with First National Bank of Ballinger by calling (325) 365-2525.